Pax­ton Recov­ers $26 Mil­lion for the State of Texas, Med­ic­aid Program

Attorney General Ken Paxton resolved an enforcement action against pharmaceutical manufacturer Apotex for reporting inflated drug prices to the Texas Medicaid program. Under the agreement, Apotex will pay Texas $26 million to resolve claims against it. This settlement is the latest recovery in price reporting cases the Attorney General has brought under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act since 1999, resulting in a cumulative recovery for Texas taxpayers of over $2.3 billion. 

“Thanks to our Civil Medicaid Fraud Division’s commitment to Texas taxpayers, identifying and preventing Medicaid fraud continues to be a top priority in my office,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We will not allow pharmaceutical companies to take advantage of vulnerable Texans, and we will continue to be vigilant in cracking down on any abuse of this important program.”

Read the agreement here.

