Amin Law to Expand Reach with New Concentration on Businesses and Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amin Law, P.C., is excited to announce it is expanding its legal services for clients by adding a new concentration in business and startups. To facilitate this process, they are announcing the addition of two new, reputable attorneys to their team: Associate Attorney Karl Siganporia and Of Counsel Craig Ching.

The expansion into business and startup law represents a natural next stage of growth for the San Francisco-based firm. As an entrepreneurial-minded law firm, their attorneys understand the journey that lies ahead for new businesses and startups. They know how to deal compassionately with the emotions that accompany new ventures, and they have established a reputation for agility and responsiveness in finding intelligent legal solutions for their clients.

Heading up the new expansion will be Craig Ching, an accomplished attorney in his own right with more than 13 years of experience in all aspects of business law. Ching and his team have assisted startups, small businesses, and large to midsized companies across a wide range of industries. From business formation and contracts to dispute resolutions, Ching helps his clients mitigate risk by tackling legal issues before they become bigger problems.

Also joining the team is Karl Siganporia, a veteran attorney who has not only skillfully handled many complex family law cases, but also has experience in aspects of business law such as intellectual property, contract review, employee disputes, and more. Siganporia will be bringing his expertise to enhance the family law division while freeing up resources to develop the new business and startup expansion.

Principal trial attorney Haitham (Sam) Amin is a seasoned trial lawyer, having successfully tried more than 40 cases. He has helped numerous clients defend and prosecute complex legal issues.

“I am extraordinarily pleased to have Craig and Karl working with me as the firm continues to grow,” said Mr. Amin.

“Our mission is to provide high-quality, creative, and solution-oriented legal services to businesses and individuals through zealous representation, personal attention, and professional diligence. We strive for enduring relationships through a long-term commitment to impeccable integrity, steadfast competency, and goal-oriented personal service,” said Mr. Amin.

Mr. Amin and his team look forward to bringing the same values of compassion, agility, and excellence to the firm’s new concentration of business and startup law.

Amin Law, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm that represents both individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit AminLaw.com or contact us at (415) 851-4300.

