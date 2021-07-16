Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shelby County Veterans Service Office Closed Week of July 19 for Relocation to new Columbiana Office

The Shelby County Veterans Service Office will be closed the week of July 19 as it transitions to a new office space. The new office will open on July 26 at 202 West College Street in Columbiana.

The new location will provide a larger workspace, a more accessible location with better parking accommodations, and improved internet and Wi-Fi access.

Office hours for the new location will continue to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has Veterans Service Offices in 60 of Alabama’s 67 counties. These offices provide Veterans with free services, including counseling, hands-on assistance in submitting applications for VA compensation & pension claims, and assisting with all other state and federal veterans benefits and services.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ADVA has opened 10 new Veteran Service Offices in the last year. Based in large part to the services provided by these offices, Alabama Veterans and their dependents received more than $4 billion in federal VA benefits in 2020.

Locations and hours for each office can be found here.

