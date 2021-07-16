Murano Chandeliers, Tiffany & Co. Period Jewels and a Henrietta Berk Painting at Michaan’s in July
Murano Chandeliers, Tiffany & Co. Period Jewels and a Henrietta Berk Painting at Michaan’s in JulyALAMEDA, CA, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Highlighted at Michaan’s Auctions on July 17 are a Henrietta Berk painting and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. from the Art Nouveau and Art Deco periods. A glass chandelier from a legendary Murano design house and a fabulous Pairpoint puffy glass lamp are featured in furniture and decorations. The pair of cloisonné enamel moon flasks is a great find for collectors of Asian art. In July Michaan’s offers property of great diversity and fine quality, from 19th-century sculpture to excellent Chinese porcelains from many periods. Fine silver in this sale includes the circa 1900 Jacobi & Jenkins sterling tea set ($1,300-$1,600).
The July 20th auction features an impeccably designed emerald-cut fine diamond and platinum ring estimated at $20,000-$30,000. Michaan’s specialist and GIA gemologist, Elise Coronado, anticipates active bidding, following the 100% sell-through and high prices achieved by fine jewelry in the Summer Fine Sale on June 18. The turquoise, coral and sterling silver jewelry suite by Leonard Nez ($400-$600) is among the Native American jewelry lots, always highly sought by Michaan’s buyers. The astonishing fan-shaped 18k gold earrings are Pre-Columbian; estimated at $1,500-$2,500, they are reminiscent of fine woven basketry in form and texture. Rings include the Tiffany & Co. Art Deco star sapphire (with diamonds, in platinum, $2,000-$3,000). The imperial topaz, emerald and 18k yellow gold ring ($4,000-$6,000), also Tiffany & Co., is an Art Nouveau treasure that should attract collectors of fine period jewels and vintage couture. Its elongated, faceted form would pair perfectly with a gown by Fortuny or Paul Poiret.
Paintings by the Bay Area Figurative Movement’s Henrietta Berk are highly sought by Michaan’s bidders, who will vie for her large canvas, “Celebration” ($4,000-$6,000), in July. Another vibrant painting in the sale is “Lounging Ladies“ by Isaac Maimon (Israeli, b. 1951). Also on offer is the exquisite, fantastical work of Erik Desmazieres, whose watercolor, “Interior,” is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.
Contact specialist Jenny Wilson (jenny@michaans.com) for more details about fine art offered in July.
Asian art highlights include Chinese porcelains such as the famille verte brush washer and the famille rose ‘dragon’ bottle vase with Qianlong mark. Owing to their elegant forms and marvelous symbolic and decorative motifs, these fine porcelains endure as among the most highly collectible works of Asian art. Specialist Annie Zeng also offers in July the pair of cloisonné enamel moon flasks ($1,000-$1,500). The flattened spherical form of the moon flask makes it especially well suited to wonderful decoration. This pair features peony and phoenix motifs, with elaborately cast and gilded dragon handles. A moon flask should be in every fine collection, and many bids are expected for this lot of two.
Decorations offered at Michaan’s in July include the chandelier ($800-$1,200) by Archimede Seguso (1909-1999), descended from an ancient Venetian glass-blowing family and founder of his own innovative and world-renowned Murano atelier. The Seguso chandelier is one of three Murano glass fixtures in this sale. The Pairpoint puffy rubina glass shade with pewter lamp base ($2,000-$3,000) is a very fine example of its kind, with a delightful floral and hummingbird motif. Michaan’s complete selection of decorations, estate furniture, silver and fine carpets can be browsed with ease using the Michaan’s app.
Auction:
Gallery Auction
Saturday July 17 at 10am
Previews:
July 15 - 17
Location:
Michaan’s Auctions
2751 Todd Street
Alameda, CA 94501
Talesa Eugenio
Michaan’s Auctions
+1 (510) 740-0220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook