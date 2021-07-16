Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,503 in the last 365 days.

HBCU's Propel to the Forefront and Convene to Address Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Community

W Frederick

Dr. Wayne Frederick

VMR

V. Montgomery Rice

JH

Dr. James Hildreth

HBCU Medical Schools on the front-lines of COVID-19 Research, Treatment and Innovation. They will meet jointly July 18 at roundtable to discuss best practices.

This is an incredible program that we highly recommend you attend.”
— Randall C. Morgan Jr., M.D., M.B.A. President and Chief Executive Officer
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 W. Montague Cobb Lecturer is Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., President of Howard University. His lecture will be debuted on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3:00 pm, ET, during the Cobb Lecture and Symposium.

This signature Cobb Institute program is titled, The Role of the HBCU Medical Schools and Key Partner Organizations in Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Communities, and will feature a mix of pre-recorded presentation and live discussion following the debut of Dr. Frederick’s lecture. Dr. Reed Tuckson, M.D. will serve as the session moderator, and speakers include Dr. David M. Carlisle, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science; Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Meharry Medical College; Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine; and Dr. Leon McDougle, M.D., President, National Medical Association. This is an incredible program that we highly recommend you attend.

https://www.thecobbinstitute.org/assets/docs/cobb_symposium_program_4.pdf

https://convention.nmanet.org/

Winston Price, MD
The Cobb Institute
+1 229-220-5674
email us here

You just read:

HBCU's Propel to the Forefront and Convene to Address Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Community

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.