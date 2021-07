HBCU's Propel to the Forefront and Convene to Address Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Community

Dr. Wayne Frederick V. Montgomery Rice Dr. James Hildreth

HBCU Medical Schools on the front-lines of COVID-19 Research, Treatment and Innovation. They will meet jointly July 18 at roundtable to discuss best practices.

This is an incredible program that we highly recommend you attend.” — Randall C. Morgan Jr., M.D., M.B.A. President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2021 W. Montague Cobb Lecturer is Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., President of Howard University. His lecture will be debuted on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3:00 pm, ET, during the Cobb Lecture and Symposium.This signature Cobb Institute program is titled, The Role of the HBCU Medical Schools and Key Partner Organizations in Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Communities, and will feature a mix of pre-recorded presentation and live discussion following the debut of Dr. Frederick’s lecture. Dr. Reed Tuckson , M.D. will serve as the session moderator, and speakers include Dr. David M. Carlisle, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science; Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Meharry Medical College; Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine; and Dr. Leon McDougle, M.D., President, National Medical Association. This is an incredible program that we highly recommend you attend.