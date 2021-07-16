HBCU's Propel to the Forefront and Convene to Address Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Community
HBCU Medical Schools on the front-lines of COVID-19 Research, Treatment and Innovation. They will meet jointly July 18 at roundtable to discuss best practices.
This is an incredible program that we highly recommend you attend.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 W. Montague Cobb Lecturer is Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., President of Howard University. His lecture will be debuted on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3:00 pm, ET, during the Cobb Lecture and Symposium.
— Randall C. Morgan Jr., M.D., M.B.A. President and Chief Executive Officer
This signature Cobb Institute program is titled, The Role of the HBCU Medical Schools and Key Partner Organizations in Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Communities, and will feature a mix of pre-recorded presentation and live discussion following the debut of Dr. Frederick’s lecture. Dr. Reed Tuckson, M.D. will serve as the session moderator, and speakers include Dr. David M. Carlisle, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science; Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Meharry Medical College; Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine; and Dr. Leon McDougle, M.D., President, National Medical Association. This is an incredible program that we highly recommend you attend.
https://www.thecobbinstitute.org/assets/docs/cobb_symposium_program_4.pdf
https://convention.nmanet.org/
