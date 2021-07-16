Uniform Law Commission approves seven acts at annual meeting

The Uniform Law Commission approved seven acts as its annual meeting concluded in Madison, WI on Wednesday, July 14.

The session was a hybrid session with some members attending in person and some participating remotely by Zoom.

North Dakota commissioners attending in person included: Jennifer Clark, Gail Hagerty, Bradley Myers, Justice Jerod Tufte, and Candace Zierdt. Other commissioners attending remotely include Owen Anderson, Jay Buringrud, Parrell Grossman, Sen. David Hogue, Rep. Larry Klemin, Dave Nething, and Jacob Rodenbiker.

Acts approved included:

Uniform Cohabitant Economic Remedies Act

Uniform College Athlete Name, Image, Likeness Act

Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act

Uniform Community Property Disposition at Death Act

Uniform Personal Data Protection Act

Uniform Restrictive Employment Agreement Act

Uniform Unregulated Child Custody Act.

Link to additional N.D. Uniform Law Commission information: https://www.governor.nd.gov/boards/BoardDetails.aspx?boardid=66

Read more about the new acts approved at 2021 ULC Annual Meeting: https://www.uniformlaws.org/committees/community-home/digestviewer/viewthread?MessageKey=b468cc65-2316-4da1-bfca-69ca718521ae&CommunityKey=d4b8f588-4c2f-4db1-90e9-48b1184ca39a&tab=digestviewer#bmb468cc65-2316-4da1-bfca-69ca718521ae