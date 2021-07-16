Tai Mystique Brings Boss Vibes On Latest Single “Addy”
EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B singer/songwriter Tai Mystique continues to deliver brilliantly crafted vibe anthems. The Chicago-based artist released her latest single, “Addy”, earlier this July. Mystique is preparing to release her soon-to-be-announced new studio EP, which is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Last Summer’ EP.
“Addy” is preceded by Mystique’s prior single, “Toxic”, and both songs tackle similar subject matter; practically rippling with themes of passion and self-discovery within the excitement one feels when engaging with a new love interest. Fans can listen to “Addy” on Spotify and all other major streaming platforms.
Tai Mystique has been on the music scene for over a decade, starting out at the age of 13 as a pianist and then quickly transitioning into a singing career. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Mystique made the switch to a solo career in the last two years, with 2020’s ‘Last Summer’ serving as her solo debut record. This current project sees Mystique blending elements of R&B, EDM, and alt-pop to deliver dynamic and infectious instrumentals as the backdrop for her glittery vocal performances.
For more on Tai Mystique, visit her on Instagram at @tai_mistyque
David McDonald
David McDonald
