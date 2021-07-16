July 16, 2021 - Texas Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.5 Percent in June

Date: July 16, 2021

State adds 55,800 jobs over the month

AUSTIN ⎯ In June, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from a revised rate of 6.6 percent in May 2021. Texas added 55,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 13 of the last 14 months. Texas added a total of 654,200 jobs since June 2020.

“Texas is open for business and we continue to add jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC’s programs aim to aid in this growth by connecting people to jobs, and with a new focus on ending the middle skills gap in our state, we’re offering pathways to successful careers for all Texans and building a workforce with skills that are most in demand by employers.”

In June, the Leisure and Hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 19,000 jobs. Professional and Business Services increased by 13,200 positions. Also of note, Education and Health Services employment gained 9,500 jobs over the month.

“This month continues to show new career opportunities and job growth for Texans across the state with over 55,000 jobs added,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Job seekers in Texas have access to programs through TWC like Metrix Learning to brush up on skills to prepare for the employment opportunities available across the state.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded June’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.5 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.8 percent and the Sherman-Denison MSA at 5.3 percent.

“Texas employers continue to pave the way in 2021 and many have diligently reshaped their businesses to adapt and grow for the safety of their employees and customers alike,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “My office will continue to offer tools and support for our Texas employers, which will allow them to run their businesses smoothly and continue to contribute to our world-class Texas economy.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for July is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 162,167.00 152,283.00 9,883.00 6.1 160,607.00 151,778.00 8,829.00 5.5 160,883.00 142,811.00 18,072.00 11.2 Texas 14,127.10 13,188.30 938.8 6.6 14,068.60 13,232.20 836.4 5.9 14,074.20 12,620.10 1,454.10 10.3 Abilene 79.2 74.9 4.2 5.4 79.1 75.4 3.7 4.6 77.7 71.9 5.8 7.5 Amarillo 134.2 128.1 6.1 4.5 134.1 128.9 5.2 3.9 132 123.2 8.8 6.7 Austin-Round Rock 1,277.00 1,215.80 61.1 4.8 1,271.60 1,217.10 54.5 4.3 1,242.50 1,134.80 107.7 8.7 Beaumont-Port Arthur 175.2 156.8 18.5 10.5 173.8 156.9 16.9 9.7 172.7 147.5 25.3 14.6 Brownsville-Harlingen 170.8 154 16.8 9.8 169.2 154.4 14.8 8.7 172.1 150.7 21.4 12.4 College Station-Bryan 130.5 123.3 7.1 5.5 133.5 127.5 6 4.5 128.4 118.4 10.1 7.8 Corpus Christi 203 185.9 17.1 8.4 202.2 187 15.2 7.5 205.7 182 23.7 11.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,055.10 3,813.80 241.3 6 4,030.20 3,815.10 215.1 5.3 4,000.00 3,606.70 393.3 9.8 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,746.30 2,585.70 160.6 5.8 2,723.30 2,580.00 143.3 5.3 2,694.10 2,430.70 263.4 9.8 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,308.80 1,228.20 80.7 6.2 1,306.90 1,235.10 71.8 5.5 1,305.90 1,176.00 129.9 9.9 El Paso 365.8 339.1 26.6 7.3 365.9 342.3 23.6 6.5 368.5 327.4 41 11.1 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,414.40 3,163.10 251.3 7.4 3,407.10 3,180.20 226.9 6.7 3,452.90 3,052.80 400.1 11.6 Killeen-Temple 180.2 168.2 12 6.7 179.5 169 10.5 5.9 178.7 162.6 16.1 9 Laredo 115.8 106.9 8.9 7.7 114.9 107.2 7.7 6.7 117.3 103.7 13.6 11.6 Longview 96.1 89.1 7.1 7.4 96.1 89.7 6.3 6.6 96.1 86 10.1 10.5 Lubbock 163.9 154.6 9.3 5.7 163.7 156 7.7 4.7 162.5 149.8 12.7 7.8 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 364.2 324.7 39.5 10.8 360.4 325.2 35.3 9.8 366.1 313.7 52.4 14.3 Midland 98.6 92 6.6 6.7 97.9 91.8 6.1 6.2 98.9 87 11.8 12 Odessa 78.7 71 7.6 9.7 78.1 71 7.1 9.1 83.5 70.5 13.1 15.7 San Angelo 54.6 51.4 3.2 5.8 54.5 51.8 2.8 5.1 54.7 49.9 4.8 8.7 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,224.20 1,150.70 73.5 6 1,216.40 1,152.10 64.4 5.3 1,203.50 1,083.90 119.6 9.9 Sherman-Denison 65.9 62.5 3.5 5.3 65.2 62.1 3.1 4.7 64 59 5 7.8 Texarkana 64.6 60.4 4.1 6.4 64.2 60.5 3.7 5.7 63.5 57.7 5.8 9.2 Tyler 111.7 105 6.7 6 111.5 105.7 5.8 5.2 110.1 100.1 10 9.1 Victoria 44.1 40.8 3.2 7.4 44.2 41.2 3 6.7 44.5 39.8 4.7 10.5 Waco 130.3 122.7 7.5 5.8 129.3 122.7 6.6 5.1 128.1 117.7 10.3 8.1 Wichita Falls 65.2 61.3 3.9 6 64 60.6 3.4 5.3 64.6 59.3 5.3 8.3

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Jun 20201 May 2021 Jun 2020 May '21 to Jun '21 Jun '20 to Jun '21 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,624,300 12,568,500 11,970,100 55,800 0.4 654,200 5.5 Total Private 10,660,300 10,606,200 10,052,700 54,100 0.5 607,600 6 Goods Producing 1,790,600 1,788,000 1,763,400 2,600 0.1 27,200 1.5 Mining and Logging 189,200 186,300 177,000 2,900 1.6 12,200 6.9 Construction 726,600 729,900 726,700 -3,300 -0.5 -100 0 Manufacturing 874,800 871,800 859,700 3,000 0.3 15,100 1.8 Service Providing 10,833,700 10,780,500 10,206,700 53,200 0.5 627,000 6.1 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,564,700 2,558,100 2,435,600 6,600 0.3 129,100 5.3 Information 202,300 202,200 191,000 100 0 11,300 5.9 Financial Activities 827,200 826,400 796,600 800 0.1 30,600 3.8 Professional and Business Services 1,855,800 1,842,600 1,704,500 13,200 0.7 151,300 8.9 Education and Health Services 1,719,800 1,710,300 1,676,400 9,500 0.6 43,400 2.6 Leisure and Hospitality 1,291,500 1,272,500 1,106,900 19,000 1.5 184,600 16.7 Other Services 408,400 406,100 378,300 2,300 0.6 30,100 8 Government 1,964,000 1,962,300 1,917,400 1,700 0.1 46,600 2.4

