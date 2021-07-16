Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,504 in the last 365 days.

Criminal Charges Filed in Relation to 2018 Duck Boat Tragedy

Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today charges against Ride the Ducks Branson employees Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell, and Curtis Lanham in relation to the sinking of Stretch Duck #7 on Table Rock Lake on July 19, 2018, which resulted in the deaths of 17 individuals.

According to the probable cause statement, on the afternoon of July 19, 2018, Stretch Duck #7 entered Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm warning, encountered severe weather and rough winds, took on water and eventually sunk, resulting in the death of 17 people. The probable cause statement alleges that Scott McKee, the Captain of Stretch Boat #7, failed to exercise his duties as a licensed Captain by entering the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning, and failed to follow policies and training by not having passengers affix flotation devices as the boat took on water. The statement also alleges that Charles Baltzell as Operations Supervisor and Curtis Lanham as General Manager failed to communicate weather conditions and cease operations during a severe thunderstorm warning.   Captain Scott McKee was charged with 17 counts of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class C Felony, 5 counts of First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A felony, and 7 counts of First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class D felony.   Operations Supervisor Charles Baltzell was charged with 17 counts of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class C Felony.   General Manager Curtis Lanham was charged with 17 counts of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class C Felony.   In total, 63 charges were filed against the three defendants.   These charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.   The felony complaint can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/ducks-complaint.pdf?sfvrsn=ebdb49a7_2   The probable cause statement can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/mckee-pc-statement.pdf?sfvrsn=3a7df6e2_2  

###

You just read:

Criminal Charges Filed in Relation to 2018 Duck Boat Tragedy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.