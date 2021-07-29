Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,311 in the last 365 days.

Happy Mustard Day to All Those Packet Collectors Out There. Keep Your Condiment Packets Safe and Organized.

A binder page with several pockets holds mustard and ketchup packets. The binder page lies on a table next to a hot dog.

Keep your collectible items safe and secure.

A protective flap is being lifted to insert a mustard packet into a clear plastic binder page.

Flaps keep your items in place.

A clear plastic binder page with several pockets, filled with guitar picks.

StoreSMART has pockets and binder pages for a wide variety of collectibles.

Collect those fun little condiment packets? Or any other quirky little items? Either way, it’s a challenge to keep our collectibles organized.

It’s such a fun and unique hobby. I’m glad we’re able to provide a little peace of mind for folks looking to impose order on their collections.”
— Reenie Feingold, founder of StoreSMART
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Mustard Day to All Those Packet Collectors Out There! Keep Your Condiment Packets Safe and Organized. Our favorite time of year is approaching fast! Mustard Day, August 7, is right around the corner. This is the day when we can all celebrate the sharp, tangy condiment that we love to use on grilled summer foods.

A lucky few of us also know the joy of collecting those fun little packets they give away at restaurants. The bright, colorful little squeeze packets stir up nostalgia of younger days, or maybe just make us hungry. Either way, it’s a challenge to keep our collectibles organized.

That’s where StoreSMART’s 9-Pocket Binder Pages come in. Stop losing or damaging your packets. Keep them safe and secure in these sturdy plastic holders. Compatible with three-ring binders, it’s easy to maintain order in your collection. Each page contains nine pockets, so you can display many different packets side-by-side. Organize your packets with ease; sort them by condiment type, brand, or year!

“It’s such a fun and unique hobby,” says Reenie Feingold, founder of StoreSMART. “I’m glad we’re able to provide a little peace of mind for folks looking to impose order on their collections.”

But what if you don’t collect mustard packets? Whether it’s guitar picks, trading cards, coins, or so much more, StoreSMART is sure to have a pocket that can protect and organize your fun and eccentric collection. Some of their customers use the binder pages to hold silver bars, musical theatre programs, event tickets, and rack cards for travel attractions. StoreSMART has seen it all and they have a binder page for everything. (And if they don’t, they can make one!)

StoreSMART’s Binder Pages for Condiment Packets are crafted of crystal clear 6-gauge vinyl. They have nine pockets per page and you can choose with or without weatherproof flaps. Each pocket has a capacity of 2 5/8" x 3 7/16". The overall size of the page is 8 11/16" x 11 9/16". Proudly manufactured in the USA. Also great for USB flash drive storage!

To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 800-424-1011 x 9208. See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.

StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com or call 800-424-1011.

Contact: Stan Feingold StoreSMART 180 Metro Park, Rochester, NY 14623
800-424-1011 x9208
###

Stan Feingold
StoreSmart
5852489208 ext.
stan@storesmart.com

You just read:

Happy Mustard Day to All Those Packet Collectors Out There. Keep Your Condiment Packets Safe and Organized.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.