Scholarships Offered to National Main Street Community Transformation Workshop

Make your plans now to join the Main Street America Institute in Cheyenne, Wyo., for the 2021 Community Transformation Workshop. From September 15 to 17, 2021, commercial district revitalization professionals from across the country will come together to learn how strategy, through the lens of the refreshed Main Street Approach, guides successful efforts to transform and sustain our communities.

Led by expert instructors from the National Main Street Center and renowned expert in real estate and economic development, Donovan Rypkema , the Workshop will include hands-on projects and assignments in Cheyenne and the nearby Main Street community of Laramie. Main Street America Institute is pleased to be offering this in-person workshop and will be adhering to all local or state COVID-19 guidelines.

To make it easier for Wyoming communities and Main Street programs to participate in this great opportunity, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is offering full and partial registration scholarships.

"The Community Transformation Workshop provides an educational and inspiring way to learn to join together and transform your community," said Wyoming Main Street Project Manager Kayla Kler. "We are thrilled to be able to share and host this workshop in Wyoming this year and encourage anyone passionate about their community to join us in September."

Scholarships are available to cover the $800 registration fee for one individual per community. A second person per community also may apply for a $400 scholarship toward registration. Meals and lodging are not included.

Apply here for the scholarship and make plans to join your fellow community development leaders for this great networking and learning opportunity. Scholarship applications are due August 1, 2021.

ABOUT THE MAIN STREET AMERICA INSTITUTE COMMUNITY TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOP

Aimed to provide participants with advanced tools and strategies to address complex revitalization projects and initiatives, participants will walk away with new tools to communicate the impact of investment in downtown buildings and businesses. The Workshop will strongly emphasize Economic Vitality and COVID-19-related recovery trends and applications, including a special focus on upper-floor development. Networking opportunities will abound, with an emphasis on team-based problem solving and leadership conversations.

Interested in learning more about this engaging, hands-on educational experience?