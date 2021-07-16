Navamargh Digital Marketing Inc. rebrands and launches a new website
Navamargh means the new way and at Navamargh, we want to present new digital marketing ways that solidify our clients’ growth.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navamargh Digital Marketing Inc., is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, navamargh.com. The website was redesigned and relaunched as part of the rebranding process, adding more relevant content and most importantly to make it user-friendly and create a better user experience.
— Barsha KC
The site features an easy-to-navigate Header, buttons for “Free Consultation” and “Our Services” right on the top navigation page for easy access to book a consultation appointment and also to explore the services that are applicable for your business. The color code of the website has also been changed to reflect the brand color and most importantly it features the specialized contents for PPC, SEO, Digital Marketing for Dental Practice to name a few in the Blog section. It is neat, pleasing to ones eyes, easy to navigate as mentioned above, offers convenient step to book appointments, explore the services and also read about particular or applicable trend and content
“Navamargh means the new way and at Navamargh, we want to present new digital marketing ways that solidifies our clients’ growth. At the end, it’s all about the results and we deliver Digital Marketing with Real Results,” said Barsha KC, Founder.
Navamargh Digital Marketing Inc. has invited visitors to explore the new website. Let’s explore the new possibilities for your business. Every business is unique and that’s why we opt for a 6D process to engineer a tailor-made digital marketing plan for your business. Visit our services and 6D process to learn more.
About Navamargh Digital Marketing Inc.
Navamargh is a Digital Marketing company that partners with businesses and brands to break through the marketing challenges by implementing customized plans. It helps in expanding visibility, improve brand authority and sustainable growth.
Media Contact:
Anupam Paudel
Business Strategist
Email: anupam@navamargh.com
Phone: 416-660-9010
Anupam Paudel
Navamargh Digital Marketing Inc.
+1 416-660-9010
