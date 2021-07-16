Pipe Replacement on Sand Beach Road in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised Sand Beach Road (Route 2015) will be closed during daytime hours between Meadow Lane and Crooked Hill Road in East Hanover Township so a PennDOT maintenance crew can replace a drainage pipe.

Sand Beach Road will be closed from approximately 7 AM to 4 PM from Monday, July 19, through Thursday, August 5. A detour will be in place using Canal Road (Route 2022), Route 743, and Route 22.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018