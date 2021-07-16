Global Online Trading Platform Market Size 2021 Analysis By Industry Share, Trends Evaluation, Healthy CAGR with Growing Demand, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges & Opportunity and Forecast till 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Online Trading Platform Market" Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Online Trading Platform industry.

Scope of the Online Trading Platform Market Report:

Online trading platform is a computer software program that can be used to place orders for financial products through the network and financial intermediaries.

Fidelity was the global greatest company in Online Trading Platform industry, with the revenue market Share of 23% , followed by TD Ameritrade, Ally Invest, E*TRADE, Interactive Brokers, Charles, Plus500, Merrill Edge, Huobi Group, MarketAxess, Tradestation, Bitstamp, EToro, BitPay, Eoption, AAX, Octagon Strategy Limited, ErisX, Blockstream, Bitfinex, Tradeweb, DigiFinex, Templum, Unchained Capital, Cezex, SIMEX, GSR, Xena Exchange, Tilde Trading, Kraken.Asia-Pacific is the largest Online Trading Platform market with about 31% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 31% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Online Trading Platform Market

The global Online Trading Platform market size is projected to reach US$ 2078.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1493.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Online Trading Platform Market include:

Fidelity

TD Ameritrade

Ally Invest

E*TRADE

Interactive Brokers

Charles

Plus500

Merrill Edge

Huobi Group

MarketAxess

Tradestation

Bitstamp

EToro

BitPay

Eoption

AAX

Octagon Strategy Limited

ErisX

Blockstream

Bitfinex

Tradeweb

DigiFinex

Templum

Unchained Capital

Cezex

SIMEX

GSR

Xena Exchange

Tilde Trading

Kraken

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Commissions

Transaction Fees

Other Related Service Fees

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Institutional Investors

Retail Investors

The Online Trading Platform Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:



What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online Trading Platform?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online Trading Platform? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Online Trading Platform Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Online Trading Platform market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online Trading Platform Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Online Trading Platform market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Online Trading Platform Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Online Trading Platform market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

