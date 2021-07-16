Global Hemostasis Analyzers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Hemostasis Analyzers Market 2021-2030

Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global hemostasis analyzers market is expected to grow from $4.18 billion in 2020 to $4.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hemostasis analyzers market is expected to reach $6.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increasing awareness regarding blood disorder conditions is driving the hemostasis analyzers market.

The hemostasis analyzers market consists of sales of hemostasis analyzers. Hemostasis analyzers are devices that measure clotting mechanisms of hemostasis to detect clotting deficiencies.

Trends In The Global Hemostasis Analyzers Market

Manufacturers of hemostasis analyzers are investing in the research and development of portable, handheld hemostasis analyzers which are convenient to be carried anywhere and are small enough to fit in a person's palm. These portable hemostasis analyzers provide faster and easier testing process, and facilitate independent analysis of results instead of having to visit a diagnostic center. For instance, Siemens Healthcare offers the Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer which is small enough to fit inside a pocket and provides accurate results. Also, the Coatron coagulation analyzer by TECO Medical Instruments is a portable, handheld semi-automatic hemostasis analyzer.

Global Hemostasis Analyzers Market Segments:

The global hemostasis analyzers market is further segmented based on product, end use, test, technology and geography.

By Product: Clinical Laboratory Analyzers, Point-Of-Care Testing Analyzers, Consumables

By End Use: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research And Development Organizations, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

By Test: APTT Tests, D Dimer Tests, Platelet Function Tests, Fibrinogen Tests, Prothrombin Time Tests, Other Tests

By Technology: Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, Other Technologies

By Geography: The global hemostasis analyzers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hemostasis Analyzers Market Organizations Covered: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Alere Inc., Siemens AG, F-Hoffmann La Roche, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

