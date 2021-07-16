Lancaster Inn and Suites welcome you for a summer in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Lancaster Inn & Suite Logo Lancaster Inn & Suites Hotel Lancaster Inn & Suite Lancaster Inn & Suites Interior Lancaster Hotel Dining Hall

LANCASTER CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lancaster can claim the title of being one of the oldest inland cities of the US and with its bustling population ranks 8th on the scale of Lancaster's most populous cities. There are a ton of places to visit in the city, and getting hotels is also easy. You can very easily look up a hotel in Lancaster PA for a place to stay and there are also various hotels, inns, and other residential places open for tourists. For getting a slightly different taste and feel of Lancaster, you can always head towards the Lancaster Inn and Suites. You can book your suite or room by just dialing +1 (717) 665-5440 or on the net.

Although they have closed their swimming pool for this year’s summer to combat COVID-19 and to safeguard the health of their guests, other facilities remain open. This hotel focuses on the hygiene element very rigorously. The rooms are thoroughly cleaned before entertaining visitors and this Lancaster hotel tries to combine the rich Dutch history of the town with a historical touch to the entire experience. Breakfast and fitness centers are the other hallmarks of the unique nature that is being offered here. There are also the Whirlpool Spa Suites and a luxury room that comes with all the bells and whistles.

Well, let’s move on from a certain hotel in Pennsylvania, the varieties of stay offered there, and let’s delve into the tourist sites in Lancaster that can keep a person engaged throughout the days they spend in the town and places nearby.

The most popular tourist destination is Long’s Park, which is a big area of about 80 acres that had been established in 1900. Numerous popular events take place here that would likely keep you hooked to the heart and soul of the city. There is also the Dutch Wonderland, which is a family-friendly place that offers up to 30 different rides. Also important is the Duke’s Lagoon which is a tropical-themed park that is open especially for summers. The Central Market in Lancaster brings an old, rustic charm to the place once you enter it. The Amish Farm and House also is one of the local attractions that boasts a rich history of over 200 years. A bus tour gives a real and detailed look at the countryside.

There is the Phillips Museum of Art at Franklin & Marshall College that has an outdoor sculpture trail and is a hotbed for discussions, exchange of ideas, exclusive film screenings, and various performances. In addition to the Art Museum, there is also the Landis Valley Museum that presents a historical village and farm to navigate through and absorb its deep history. The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre provides exceptional food, service, and ambiance. Also, the American Music Theatre presents a nice venue for holding various concerts and music festivals. For the theater aficionados, there is the Fulton Theatre is another place that aims to capture the heart and soul through performances and art exhibitions. Various plays, musicals, and other theater shows are held here regularly.

For people interested in science, there is also the Lancaster Science Factory which provides varying exhibits and plays host to various science-related events. This is the place that caters to the technological and scientific bend of minds, as here children can learn about various scientific artifacts, devices, and other concepts in a close and interactive manner. There is also the North Museum of Nature and Science that sports a beautiful SciDome Theater that will thrill its viewers with a tour of the galaxy and a closer look at the night sky. In addition to the SciDome, there are also the live permanent exhibits of various animals that allow children to get up close with various kinds of animals, birds, and also fossil pieces. This presents a practical and hands-on experience to young children that are interested in such things.

The Mennonite Information Center is another place that proudly showcases the Amish traditions of the local people. The visitors there can find the unique ways and habits of Amish people and Mennonites. A complete 45-minute tour by a guide is provided here. For people interested in the history of a place, there is Wheatland, which was characterized by Former US President James Buchanan as an “agreeable country residence about a mile and a half from Lancaster City” and the tours here also consist of a running commentary regarding various facets of the family and personal life of James Buchanan. In addition to being a country home, the place is also famous for being the headquarters of James Buchanan’s Presidential Campaign in 1857. A 4-day wide road trip is usually required for completely taking in the sights and feel of this historic place.

There is also the historic Rock Ford Plantation, which boasts a rich heritage and the sights are by themselves pretty easy on the eye too. The Lancaster Marionette Theater hosts various live shows that feature Marionette puppets and it was first established by Robert Brock. For baseball fans, there is the Clipper Magazine Stadium, which serves as the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers. The stadium was opened in 2005 and it has already won plaudits from various circles with regards to its infrastructure and design.

The Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society preserves the historical documents, archives, books, etc. relating to the Mennonite faith and its followers in the Lancaster area so people that are interested can get educated on the topic. In terms of outdoor sight-seeing, there is the Holtwood Dam, which presents a refreshing trip out of the city, and can provide a renewed vigor. Community spirit inside the city, however, is preserved partly thanks to the Lancaster East Side Market, which apart from being a farmer’s market and providing the residents and tourists with a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, also feature fun activities for children to remain engaged. To round off the trip, there is also the hot air balloon trip which is the go-to spot for many adventure-loving and thrill-seeking tourists.