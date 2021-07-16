Hip-Hop Recording Artist Mac Nif’s “Gucci Glizzy Gang” Music Video Is Out Now and Playing on Revolt TV. Mac Nif’s Gucci Glizzy Gang is a catchy melodic anthem.

CICERO, IL, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-Hop Recording Artist Mac Nif’s “Gucci Glizzy Gang” Music Video Is Out Now and Playing on Revolt TV.

Chicago native Mac Nif’s follow up single “Gucci Glizzy Gang” is a catchy melodic anthem for hip-hop heads to vibe to. The music video for “Gucci Glizzy Gang” creates the perfect visual for Mac Nif’s majestic cadence on GGG and the music video has over 27k hits at press time.

Mac Nif is an American songwriter and Hip-Hop Artist hailing from Chicago, Illinois. Mac Nif’s interest in rapping began when he was in high school after being inspired by popular rap artists such as Cash Money Records, the Diplomats and his friends. Mac Nif began perfecting his craft and went on to establish himself in the music industry early in his career. Mac Nif’s style is a mix of thoughtful lines with smooth tone and melody.

Though Mac Nif musical journey began a hand full of years ago, he started gaining notoriety when he came up with his third mixtape “ The Antidote” He followed it up with his subsequent EP, One Feature, released in February 2021.

In 2020, Mainstream Radio called Mac Nif “An Artist to Watch Out For”. Even today his stock keeps rising thanks to his signature clever lines and delivery. His musical style is both praised and admired by his peers. The critics are hailing Mac Nif’s latest release Gucci Glizzy Gang as a Summer Hit with a strong visual Directed by Urban Grind TV. Gucci Glizzy Gang can now be seen on YouTube, Spotify, BET Jams and Revolt TV.

Follow Mac Nif on Instagram @Macnif_yg and check out his website on Macnifent.com. For bookings, features or interviews please contact macknificentyg@gmail.com

Press Release By: Urban Grind TV

MUSIC VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/D0hEhwQ8_bg

STREAM THE SONG HERE: SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/album/6jgUscbQm3uGTOVmuQGcSm

APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/album/ggg-gucci-glizzy-gang/1511910152?i=1511910552