Derby Barracks/ DUI #6, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS, Gross Negligent Operation

CASE#: 21A502357

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 @ 1856 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugarbush Dr, Derby VT

VIOLATION: DUI #6, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS, Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: John Stacey

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/15/2021 at approximately 1856 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an operator running a vehicle off the roadway on Sugarbush Dr, in the Town of Derby. Troopers received tips from neighbors that the suspect was hiding in a nearby field. Troopers made contact with the male who was later identified as John Stacey, 37, of Morrisville. Troopers observed indicators of impairment from Stacey. After investigating the situation and lack of cooperation from Stacey, Troopers subsequently arrested Stacey for Suspicion of DUI, Criminal DLS, Resisting Arrest and Gross Negligent Operation. Stacey was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility for Detox. Stacey was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to these charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2021

COURT: Orleans County

