U.S. 1 North Ramp to I-295 West to Close for Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Middletown Township - Lane restrictions also planned next week on several ramps at the U.S. 1/I-295 Interchange

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp from U.S. 1 North to westbound Interstate 295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County will close beginning Monday, August 2, as part of a bridge rehabilitation project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will remain in place through late December.

During the closure, U.S. 1 North motorists will be directed to use the I-295 East Interchange, the U.S. 1 South Interchange, and the I-295 West Interchange.

In addition, lane restrictions are also scheduled on several ramps at the U.S. 1/I-295 Interchange in Middletown Township, on Tuesday, July 20, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for line striping operations.

The work locations are:

U.S. 1 North ramp to I-295 East;

I-295 East ramp to U.S. 1 South; and

U.S. 1 South ramp to I-295 West.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The U.S. 1 North ramp is one of seven structures in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Other structures scheduled for culvert replacements/rehabilitations include the following:

Richland Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County;

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County;

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed winter 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

