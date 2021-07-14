Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California Supreme Court will be asked to grant extra time for state’s redistricting panel

California’s citizen redistricting commission will ask the state’s Supreme Court to give the panel two extra weeks to draw political maps this fall and winter, saying that a delay from the federal government in providing new census data will otherwise limit public participation in the once-a-decade process.

