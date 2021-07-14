Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,791 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Won’t Hear Appeal of Two Convicted of Embezzling from City of Pasadena

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a former Pasadena city employee convicted of embezzling millions of dollars from the city. Danny R. Wooten, who was a management ...

Jul 14, 2021

You just read:

California Supreme Court Won’t Hear Appeal of Two Convicted of Embezzling from City of Pasadena

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.