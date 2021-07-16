Aplastic Anemia Pipeline Insight 2021: Emerging Drugs, Key Companies, Clinical Trials Updates

The rise in awareness of Aplastic Anemia has led to the increased Research & Development activities in the pharmaceutical sector and the development of pipeline products such as PF-06462700, REGN7257, Romiplostim, BL-8040, and others.

DelveInsight’s “Aplastic Anemia Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Aplastic Anemia pipeline landscapes. It comprises Aplastic Anemia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Aplastic Anemia therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Aplastic Anemia pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Aplastic Anemia Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Omidubicel, Cellenkos, Hemogenyx, Gamida Cell Ltd., Pfizer, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Aplastic Anemia treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Aplastic Anemia treatment scenario. In June 2019, Kyowa Hakko Kirin received the partial change approval of Romiplate for additional treatment of Aplastic Anemia patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW).

received the partial change approval of for additional treatment of Aplastic Anemia patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW). Hetrombopag , a thrombopoietin receptor agonist being developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, is registered for aplastic anemia in China to treat Aplastic Anemia.

, a thrombopoietin receptor agonist being developed by is registered for aplastic anemia in China to treat Aplastic Anemia. Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies. A poster presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting in December 2020 showed that patients with severe aplastic anemia treated with omidubicel achieved sustained early engraftment.

is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies. A poster presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting in December 2020 showed that patients with severe aplastic anemia treated with omidubicel achieved sustained early engraftment. CK 0801 is being developed and investigated in preclinical studies by Cellenkos and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

is being developed and investigated in preclinical studies by and the HemoGenyx has been granted FDA orphan drug designation for Hu-PHEC Liver to treat aplastic anemia, enabling a faster route to commercialization to get the therapies and treatments to patients most in need.

Aplastic Anemia is a rare, severe blood disorder due to failure of the bone marrow to produce blood cells. The disease can be moderate, painful, or very severe. Aplastic Anemia treatment is based on the severity. Treatment with immune system-suppressing therapy or a stem cell transplant is required for patients with severe Aplastic Anemia, whereas there is no standard of care for moderate Aplastic Anemia.

Aplastic Anemia Emerging Drugs

PF-06462700: Pfizer

PF-06462700 is an immunosuppressant/immunosuppressive agent. PF-06462700 is being developed by Pfizer for Aplastic Anemia patients and is currently in the phase III stage of development.

REGN7257: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is developing REGN7257 for Aplastic Anemia treatment. It is currently in phase I/II stage of development. LB-001 acts as a modulator of Interleukin 2 and immunomodular.

Romiplostim: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Romiplostim, a member of the thrombopoietin (TPO) mimetic class, is an Fc-peptide fusion protein (peptibody) that activates intracellular transcriptional pathways leading to increased platelet production via the TPO receptor. Romiplostim is currently being evaluated in Phase II/III clinical trials to treat patients with Aplastic Anemia.

BL-8040: BioLineRx, Ltd.

BL-8040 (Motixafortide) targets CXCR4, a chemokine receptor and a well-validated therapeutic target that is over-expressed in many human cancers, including PDAC. CXCR4 plays a key role in tumor growth, invasion, angiogenesis, metastasis, therapeutic resistance, and CXCR4 overexpression correlated with poor prognosis. A Phase II clinical trial has been completed for BL-8040 for the treatment of Aplastic Anemia.

Scope of Aplastic Anemia Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 10+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Omidubicel, Cellenkos, Hemogenyx, Gamida Cell Ltd., Pfizer, and many others.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Omidubicel, Cellenkos, Hemogenyx, Gamida Cell Ltd., Pfizer, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 10+Products

Phases:

· Aplastic Anemia Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Aplastic Anemia Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Aplastic Anemia Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Aplastic Anemia Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Thrombopoietin receptor agonists

· Anti-interleukin 2 receptor subunit gamma inhibitors

· Cell replacements

Molecule Types:

· Vaccines

· Monoclonal Antibody

· Peptides

· Polymer

· Small molecule

Route of Administration:

· Infusion

· Intradermal

· Intramuscular

· Intranasal

· Oral

· Parenteral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Aplastic Anemia Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Aplastic Anemia treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Aplastic Anemia?

How many are Aplastic Anemia emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Aplastic Anemia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Aplastic Anemia market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Aplastic Anemia?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Aplastic Anemia therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Aplastic Anemia?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Aplastic Anemia?

Table of Contents

1 Aplastic Anemia Report Introduction 2 Aplastic Anemia Executive Summary 3 Aplastic Anemia Overview 4 Aplastic Anemia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Aplastic Anemia Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Aplastic Anemia Late Stage Products (Registered) 6.1 Romiplostim: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. 7 Aplastic Anemia Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II) 7.1 REGN7257: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 8 Aplastic Anemia Therapeutics Assessment 9 Aplastic Anemia Inactive Products 10 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 11 Aplastic Anemia Key Companies 12 Aplastic Anemia Key Products 13 Aplastic Anemia Unmet Needs 14 Aplastic Anemia Market Drivers and Barriers 15 Aplastic Anemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion 16 Aplastic Anemia Analyst Views 17 Appendix 18 About DelveInsight

