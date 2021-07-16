Agricultural Wall & Roof Panel Alternative Offers Sanitation Without Degradation
Tackling sanitation concerns, Interstate Plastics now offers wall & roofing alternatives to metal panels & wall cladding systems in agricultural environments.
With its high chemical resistance, Ag-tuf® may be regularly cleaned with harsh chemicals used in sanitation, without losing its high-gloss appearance.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easily cleaned and odor-resistant rooftop panels are essential for farms and other agricultural or industrial facilities, including meatpacking and food processing plants. Designed for these industries, Ag-Tuf® corrugated PVC liner panels for walls and roofs are an excellent alternative to metal AG panels and other wall cladding systems. Ag-Tuf® panels feature tongue and groove edges that allow them to fit together for easy installation and an overall smooth finish.
Ag-Tuf® has remarkable chemical resistance properties that allow it to be cleaned regularly with harsh chemical cleaners, necessary to maintain a sanitary environment in dairy, poultry, and fish farms. Its high chemical resistance allows the panels to keep their white, high-gloss appearance for years to come and makes Ag-tuf® panels a preferable alternative to metal roofing panels in industrial environments where chemical and corrosive resistance is critical.
Ag-Tuf® features high resistance to emitted gasses and odors by animals, making the panels suitable for areas housing livestock or other animals that frequently release unwanted gaseous odors. In the event of a fire, Ag-Tuf® panels are Class A fire rated depending on panel thickness.
Ag-Tuf® corrugated PVC panels are rust-proof and mark/scratch resistant, allowing them to survive and maintain their appearance when faced with daily repeated impacts and potential fluids from livestock, hoses, and sprinklers. Ag-Tuf® has excellent light reflectance values that prevent it from absorbing light and help keep areas brightly lit.
While regular Ag-Tuf® panels are best suited for indoor use, Ag-Tuf® UV can easily handle outdoor and corrosive environments. A UV coating allows it to resist harmful UV radiation and avoid the yellowing that occurs due to UV damage over time.
For more information on Ag-Tuf®, other agricultural wall and roof cladding solutions, or more building materials, give Interstate Plastics a call at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
