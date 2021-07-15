Grand Opening Celebration July 28th -30th 7547 W Fairview Ave Boise ID 83704
Join us for our Grand Opening Celebration! ALL washes will be FREE. Unlimited Memberships will be FREE for the 1st month. FREE Food & Prizes!BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluebird Express Car Wash located at 7547 W Fairview Ave is the Treasure Valley’s newest express car wash and prides itself on challenging and changing expectations.
Beginning July 28th through July 30th the Fairview and Cole location will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration. During this period, ALL washes will be FREE and all Unlimited Memberships will be FREE for the first month. That is right, sign up for an Unlimited Membership at the new Fairview and Cole location between July 28th and July 30th and the first month is FREE.
Bluebird Staff will be handing out FREE food vouchers to the first 100 customers each day. These vouchers will be good for one food item per a customer.
(Customers are free to make purchases at the vendors at their own expense also)
Cole and Fairview Food Truck schedule:
July 28th 7 am - Slow River Coffee
July 28th 11 am - Boise’s Best Kettle Korn
July 29th 11 am - Hiroyuki Hibachi
July 30th 11 am - Machupicchu Peruvian
There will also be several 3-month Unlimited Memberships given away to customers at random throughout the week.
About Bluebird Express Car Washes:
Bluebird Express Car Wash is excited to announce their next location at 3310 W State Street, Boise. This Boise site has been in the planning stages for several months and construction is slated to begin in July 2021.
The owners of Bluebird currently own and operate three other Bluebird Express Car Washes and independently own and operate the Nation’s largest express car wash in Colorado. Bluebird Express Car Wash plans to open up to four new express washes in Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell in the near future.
Bluebird Express Car Wash prides itself on incredible employees, a unique wash process, and very happy customers. Bluebird Express Car Wash looks forward to bringing high-quality customer service, excellent wash quality, and value to the Boise and the Treasure Valley.
Contact Information:
7547 W Fairview Ave
Boise, Idaho 83704
(208) 992-4931
info@bluebirdwash.com
www.Bluebirdexpress.com
email us here
Bluebird Express Car Wash
Fairview & Cole
