Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,814 in the last 365 days.

DATCP's Agricultural Security Fund Responds to Pipeline Foods Bankruptcy Announcement​

Release Date: July 15, 2021

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

Download PDF 

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is aware that Minnesota-based Pipeline Foods, LLC (Pipeline) filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on July 8, 2021.

DATCP administers an agricultural producer security program under state law (Wis. Stat. Ch. 126), designed to protect agricultural producers from financial defaults by those purchasing the producer's products. Pipeline is licensed as a grain dealer in Wisconsin. At this time, DATCP is not aware of any Wisconsin producer who is owed money for grain sold to Pipeline. However, any Wisconsin producer expecting a payment from Pipeline is encouraged to complete and submit a grain dealer claim form for potential payment from the Wisconsin Agricultural Producer Security Trust Fund. Claims can be filed online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/AgProdSecDefaultClaims.aspx.

In addition, any producer who is owed money by Pipeline is encouraged to seek legal advice from an attorney. More information about the Pipeline Foods, LLC bankruptcy can be found at https://cases.stretto.com/Pipelinefoods, or by calling 1-855-288-5577 (U.S./Canada) or 1-949-377-1058 (international).

For more information about DATCP's Agricultural Producer Security Program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Serv​ices/AgriculturalProducerSecurity.aspx.

###​​ 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

DATCP's Agricultural Security Fund Responds to Pipeline Foods Bankruptcy Announcement​

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.