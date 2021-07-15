DATCP's Agricultural Security Fund Responds to Pipeline Foods Bankruptcy Announcement​

Release Date: July 15, 2021

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is aware that Minnesota-based Pipeline Foods, LLC (Pipeline) filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on July 8, 2021.

DATCP administers an agricultural producer security program under state law (Wis. Stat. Ch. 126), designed to protect agricultural producers from financial defaults by those purchasing the producer's products. Pipeline is licensed as a grain dealer in Wisconsin. At this time, DATCP is not aware of any Wisconsin producer who is owed money for grain sold to Pipeline. However, any Wisconsin producer expecting a payment from Pipeline is encouraged to complete and submit a grain dealer claim form for potential payment from the Wisconsin Agricultural Producer Security Trust Fund. Claims can be filed online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/AgProdSecDefaultClaims.aspx.

In addition, any producer who is owed money by Pipeline is encouraged to seek legal advice from an attorney. More information about the Pipeline Foods, LLC bankruptcy can be found at https://cases.stretto.com/Pipelinefoods, or by calling 1-855-288-5577 (U.S./Canada) or 1-949-377-1058 (international).

For more information about DATCP's Agricultural Producer Security Program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Serv​ices/AgriculturalProducerSecurity.aspx.

