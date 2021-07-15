WV 14 upgrade to open near Mineral Wells

CHARLESTON, WV – Part of an ongoing project to upgrade WV 14 between Mineral Wells and Parkersburg is scheduled to open Friday, July 16, 2021.
Barricades will be coming down on a 1.27-miles section of WV 14 that starts not far from the Mineral Wells exit of Interstate 77 and heads toward Pettyville and Parkersburg. The $12 million project began in 2018.
“The whole purpose of it is to alleviate some of the traffic at Pettyville,’ said District 3 Area Construction Engineer Josh Smith.
The project is part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow on WV 14 into Parkersburg. Heavy development in recent years has led to increasing traffic problems in the area.
“This is small piece of a bigger picture,” Smith said. “It should greatly enhance the flow of traffic in the area.”
