Coronavirus - South Africa: Latest Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa (July 15, 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today the institute reports 16 435 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 253 240. This increase represents a 29.9% positivity rate.

Although the number of positive cases appears to be decreasing, testing is critical for understanding the spread of COVID-19 infection. It’s crucial to remember that the testing data is representative of those who came forward for testing, not necessarily a reflection of current community transmission in South Africa. Testing data is used to identify cases and follow up of contacts to limit transmission. This data is also used to predict, plan and deploy resources for risk mitigation.

Understanding that services have been adversely affected and services may be temporarily closed we encourage all our communities to seek medical help if they have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, lethargy, a dry cough, or trouble breathing. Individuals who are unable to access testing facilities and believe they have been infected or have had direct contact with someone who has been confirmed positive should call the COVID -19 hotline on 0800 029 999, stay at home, quarantine for 10 days, and minimise contact with others.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 377 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 972 to date.

14 100 628 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

7 915 009

56%

27 085

49%

PUBLIC

6 185 619

44%

27 913

51%

Total

14 100 628

54 998

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Limpopo and North West each accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State and KwaZulu-Natal each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province

Total cases for 14 July 2021

Adjusted numbers after harmonisation

Updated total cases on 14 July  2021

New cases on 15 July 2021

Total cases for 15 July 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

215 663

0

215 663

839

216 502

9.6

Free State

121 325

1

121 326

570

121 896

5.4

Gauteng

792 130

15

792 145

7 309

799 454

35.5

KwaZulu-Natal

372 793

2

372 795

490

373 285

16.6

Limpopo

96 116

38

96 154

1 434

97 588

4.3

Mpumalanga

109 301

-1

109 300

1 078

110 378

4.9

North West

113 019

-55

112 964

1 515

114 479

5.1

Northern Cape

62 334

0

62 334

299

62 633

2.8

Western Cape

354 124

0

354 124

2 901

357 025

15.8

Total

2 236 805

0

2 236 805

16 435

2 253 240

100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 16 435) is lower than yesterday (n= 17 489) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=16 857).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3wHBAyO

 HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 726 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector

Facilities Reporting

Admissions

to Date

Died to Date

Currently Admitted

Private

257

161 493

27 681

10 201

Public

407

173 732

41 058

7 203

TOTAL

664

335 225

68 739

17 404

VACCINE UPDATE For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. (https://bit.ly/3kv5402)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

