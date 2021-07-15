Southbound US-127 Welcome Center ramp in Clare closed to traffic starting July 16

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Clare

HIGHWAY: Southbound US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Clare

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Friday, July 16, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the southbound US-127 ramp to the Clare Welcome Center to complete resurfacing of the ramp and portions of the parking lot. This work is part of a $14.4 million investment to resurface 8.2 miles of US-127 from the Clare County line to Hatton Road in Clare County. Work includes repairs to the US-127 bridge over US-127 Business Route (BR) and ramp and parking lot improvements at the Clare Welcome Center.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Beginning the afternoon of July 16, the southbound US-127 ramp to the Clare Welcome Center will be closed. Access to the Welcome Center from northbound US-127 will remain open.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will improve the driving surface of the road and bridge, extending the life of the roadway.