Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SP 06 Cranberry Stockpile Cranberry Maint. of Grounds M SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10-20 Jackson Veg. Control/Mowing T SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds TH SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10/824-10/1229 Jackson Bridge Maint. repair joints M- F SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Cherry Patching M-TH SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 210-190 Penn Drain Pipe Replacement M-F SR 0068 Evans City Rd Butler/Connoquenessing Patching M-TH SR 2015 Monroe Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800 Buffalo Shoulder Work M-T SR 2018 Sarver Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800 Buffalo Shoulder Work W-TH SR 2009 Ekastown Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800 Buffalo Shoulder Work F SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement M-T SR 2018 Sarver Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement W-F SR 2014 McQuistion Rd Butler Patching M SR 0356 Center Ave Butler Patching T-TH SR 2021 Morton Ave. Ext Butler Patching F SR 1011 Center Dr-W Slippery Rock Rd—seg 110- 310 Oakland/Concord Fairfield/Donegal Edge Patching T-F SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd—seg 470-570 Venango Paving M-TH SR 1001 Stone Church Rd Allegheny Paving F

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.