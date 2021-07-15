Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SP 06
|Cranberry Stockpile
|Cranberry
|Maint. of Grounds M
|SR 0528
|Lindsay Rd—seg 10-20
|Jackson
|Veg. Control/Mowing T
|SP 01
|Butler Stockpile
|Butler
|Maint. of Grounds TH
|SR 0528
|Lindsay Rd—seg 10/824-10/1229
|Jackson
|
Bridge Maint. repair joints M-
F
|SR 4006
|Keister Rd—seg 10-100
|Cherry
|Patching M-TH
|SR 3007
|Meridian Rd—seg 210-190
|Penn
|Drain Pipe Replacement M-F
|SR 0068
|Evans City Rd
|Butler/Connoquenessing
|Patching M-TH
|SR 2015
|Monroe Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800
|Buffalo
|Shoulder Work M-T
|SR 2018
|
Sarver Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt
please call 724-284-8800
|Buffalo
|Shoulder Work W-TH
|SR 2009
|
Ekastown Rd Any resident wanting fill
dirt please call 724-284-8800
|Buffalo
|Shoulder Work F
|SR 2015
|Monroe Rd
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement M-T
|SR 2018
|Sarver Rd
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement W-F
|SR 2014
|McQuistion Rd
|Butler
|Patching M
|SR 0356
|Center Ave
|Butler
|Patching T-TH
|SR 2021
|Morton Ave. Ext
|Butler
|Patching F
|SR 1011
|Center Dr-W Slippery Rock Rd—seg 110- 310
|
Oakland/Concord
Fairfield/Donegal
|Edge Patching T-F
|SR 0038
|Oneida Valley Rd—seg 470-570
|Venango
|Paving M-TH
|SR 1001
|Stone Church Rd
|Allegheny
|Paving F
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.