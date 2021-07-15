Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,835 in the last 365 days.

Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 19, 2021.

 

State

Routes

 Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SP 06 Cranberry Stockpile Cranberry Maint. of Grounds      M
SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10-20 Jackson Veg. Control/Mowing T
SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds       TH
SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10/824-10/1229 Jackson

Bridge Maint. repair joints M-

F
SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Cherry Patching        M-TH
SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 210-190 Penn Drain Pipe Replacement M-F
SR 0068 Evans City Rd Butler/Connoquenessing Patching      M-TH
SR 2015 Monroe Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800 Buffalo Shoulder Work M-T
SR 2018

Sarver Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt

please call 724-284-8800

 Buffalo Shoulder Work W-TH
SR 2009

Ekastown Rd Any resident wanting fill

dirt please call 724-284-8800

 Buffalo Shoulder Work F
SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement M-T
SR 2018 Sarver Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement W-F
SR 2014 McQuistion Rd Butler Patching        M
SR 0356 Center Ave Butler Patching T-TH
SR 2021 Morton Ave. Ext Butler Patching      F
SR 1011 Center Dr-W Slippery Rock Rd—seg 110- 310

Oakland/Concord

Fairfield/Donegal

 Edge Patching T-F
SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd—seg 470-570 Venango Paving        M-TH
SR 1001 Stone Church Rd Allegheny Paving        F

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.

You just read:

Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.