Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,837 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect used language towards the victim which indicated a potential bias towards the victim’s gender. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 40 year-old Rafeeq Abdul-Rahim Porter, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.