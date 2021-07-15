Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect used language towards the victim which indicated a potential bias towards the victim’s gender. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 40 year-old Rafeeq Abdul-Rahim Porter, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.