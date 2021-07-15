Xaloy to Return to Virginia, Reopen Pulaski Manufacturing Facility

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Xaloy, a leading manufacturer of plastic processing components for injection and extrusion machinery, will move its barrel manufacturing operation from Ohio back to Virginia and reopen its former facility in Pulaski County. The company will invest $1.75 million in its 100,000-square-foot, 30-acre site at 102 Xaloy Way in the Town of Pulaski to produce bimetallic barrels for a wide range of applications in the plastics manufacturing industry. Virginia successfully competed against Ohio for the project, which will retain seven jobs and create 35 new jobs. In 2016, Xaloy closed its Pulaski plant and moved the majority of the facility’s manufacturing and positions to Austintown, Ohio. With the return of its barrel manufacturing functions to Pulaski County, the company will rehire a number of former employees familiar with Xaloy’s specific machinery. “Our workforce is one of the key reasons Virginia is America’s Top State for Business and the return of Xaloy is proof positive that our pipeline of skilled talent is unmatched,” said Governor Northam. “It was a priority to regain this important employer in Pulaski, and securing this important project demonstrates the value of collaboration in driving economic opportunity and building long-term corporate partnerships.” Founded in 1929, Xaloy is a global leader in high-performance machinery components and equipment for the plastics industry. The company has one of the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, world-class manufacturing capabilities, and a global sales and customer support team. Xaloy’s deep technological and engineering expertise has helped improve quality and throughput for plastics processors. Among the company’s accomplishments is inventing the first tungsten carbide barrel to withstand extreme wear and corrosive environments. Xaloy was acquired by Altair Investments in February 2021. “One of Virginia’s greatest business assets is our exceptional workforce, and we are proud to support Xaloy’s return to Pulaski County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s investment will strengthen the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing, and we are committed to facilitating Xaloy’s success here any way we can.” “With the increase in demand we were reaching capacity with our twin-barrel line in Austintown, and moving that business back to Pulaski was contingent on being able to hire the right people and do it quickly,” said Xaloy CEO Kamal K. Tiwari. “When we decided to reopen the Pulaski site, we turned to former employees to get the facility back in operation. Nearly all 20 of the initial workforce consists of former Pulaski Xaloy workers, bringing with them decades of experience. To have a group of people who could bring this level of knowledge and experience and loyalty to the table was critical. With the support of the Governor, state and local officials, and everyone who wanted to see manufacturing in this community back on its feet, we’re happy to have been able to bring those hopes to fruition.” “The Pulaski plant reopening reunites Xaloy with a highly skilled, hard-working, and dedicated workforce with decades of experience making the complex products we offer,” said Altair Investments partner Andrew Brickman. “The plant provides good access to many major thoroughfares. We intend to grow our presence in the end markets this plant serves, so we hope this is only a first step in further expansion of the workforce and the facility.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, the Town of Pulaski, and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as local incentives from Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski. “This project is especially meaningful to Pulaski County because of what the return of Xaloy fully represents,” stated Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet. “For this world-class manufacturer to return to Pulaski County and restart their operations here, it effectively demonstrates that our workforce is second-to-none and that there is no better community for this industry leader to call home. We are extremely grateful for Xaloy’s renewed commitment to the County, and the Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority look forward to a strong and successful partnership for many years to come.” “We are overwhelmingly excited to welcome Xaloy back to our community and are proud of the recognition the local workforce in the Town of Pulaski has received through this process,” said Town of Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins. “Xaloy has decades of rich history in the Town of Pulaski and we are thrilled they are returning home,” said Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham. “We applaud the dedication, loyalty, and responsiveness of the citizens in the Town who were formerly employed at the plant and were key factors in the decision-making process. The Town of Pulaski is committed to fully supporting Xaloy as they restart operations and is excited for the future success generated from this catalyst.” “The New River Valley welcomes Xaloy back to Pulaski,” said Charlie Jewell, Executive Director of Onward New River Valley. “Their decision to bring manufacturing back to the New River Valley speaks volumes about the quality of our workforce and the supportive community they have in Pulaski County and the Town.” “When I delivered for FedEx a number of years ago, I warmly remember a sign that greeted everyone who entered Xaloy: ‘Through these doors walk the world’s greatest barrel makers,’” said Delegate L. Nick Rush. “The return of Xaloy to Pulaski County means that barrel manufacturing professionals and Southwest Virginia will benefit greatly from having this specialty trade return to our region. I send my warmest congratulations to Xaloy on its exciting news and to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Pulaski County, Town of Pulaski, and Onward New River Valley, whose collaborative efforts made this initiative possible. And, most importantly, I look forward to the world’s best barrel makers walking through those doors once again.”