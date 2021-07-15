Rugged Servers Market is Estimated to Reach USD 656.2 Million by 2026, Registering 6.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Rugged Servers Market information by Type, by Components, by Capacity and Region – forecast to 2027” the market size is predicted to develop at a 6.7% CAGR to reach USD 656.2 Million by 2026

Market Scope:

Rugged servers have been specially designed for operating under harsh environments and conditions like wet and dusty conditions, strong vibrations, and extreme temperatures. Services, software, and hardware are its different components while standard and dedicated are its different types. The different capacities of rugged servers include into >1 TB, 512GB-1TB, 256GB-512GB, and <256 GB. Owing to its alluring features and plentiful benefits, rugged servers have wide applications in energy and power, aerospace, IT and telecommunication, industrial, military and defense, and others.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the latest MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global rugged servers market share. Some of these entail the increasing industrial and military applications, the growing need for industrial IoT, shift towards digitization in developing countries, strict regulatory needs across various industries, increasing use in the power sector, the growing adoption of cloud-based applications, mounting investments in data center construction projects particularly in extreme pressure conditions, hot or cold environments, or other harsh environments in different regions, and the growing need to cater to the growing need of cloud computing across these projects.

On the contrary, high initial costs of rugged servers and data security & privacy concerns may limit the global rugged servers market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the global rugged servers market based on application, type, capacity, and component.

By component, the global rugged servers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The hardware segment is again segmented into GPU, optional components, power supply, network/port, hard drive, random access memory (RAM), central processing unit (CPU)/processor, a motherboard, and others. Of these, the hardware segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By type, the global rugged servers market is segmented into standard and dedicated. Of these, dedicated servers will dominate the market over the forecast period for the rise in the procurement of such servers by defense and military verticals.

By capacity, the global rugged servers market is segmented into >1 TB, 512GB-1TB, 256GB-512GB, and <256 GB. Of these, the 256GB-512GB capacity segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global rugged servers market is segmented into energy and power, aerospace, IT and telecommunication, industrial, military and defense, and others. Of these, the industrial segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for the rising need for improved process flexibility and improved efficiency to ensure smooth production processes and better supply chain management.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Rugged Servers Market

Geographically, the global rugged servers market is classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. The emergence of digitization and industrial IoT, research and development activities and high-end advancements in the US and Canada, the growing demand for improved process flexibility and enhanced efficiency, minimizing the operation and maintenance costs in discrete industries, and harmonized production processes for effective supply-chain management are adding to the global rugged servers market growth over the forecast period.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in Rugged Servers Market

In the APAC region, the global rugged servers market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. Growing need for smart energy solutions, influx of industrial IoT, increasing deployment of data centers in developing countries, the ever-increasing use of telecom network services by industrial and domestic end users, rising need for secure data transfer, and ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure are adding to the global rugged servers market growth in the region. Besides, the rapidly growing mobile data services for mobile operators having reduced the service prices to extend the same to maximum end users, the region being the leader in digital platforms, the presence of two most densely populated countries-India and China, growing telecommunication sector and established industrial base in South Korea, Japan, and China are also adding market growth.

In Europe, the global rugged servers market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period.

In RoW, the global rugged servers market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Rugged Servers Market

Almost every industry has faced the massive brunt of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic with the global rugged servers market being no different. Disruption in supply chains, halt in manufacturing activities, government imposed lockdown and physical distancing trends that led to the closure of manufacturing plants, have all impacted the market growth. Besides, very less new rugged server systems are likely to be used by such industries at the time of the ongoing crisis.

Industry Updates

April 2021- A leading manufacturer and designer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, Crystal Group has redefined rugged with its next-gen PCle Gen4 high-performance servers. It has been designed for optimum performance in the most remote and unpredictable environments.

Competitive Landscape:

The global rugged servers market is fragmented as well as competitive due to the presence of several international and domestic industry players. These players have encompassed an array of strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the consumers, including partnerships, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, launches, geographic expansions, joint ventures, and new product launches, and more. Additionally, they are also making big investments in R&D for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.

