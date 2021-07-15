Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,865 in the last 365 days.

Six School and Child Care COVID-19 Testing Sites to Close

With on-site COVID-19 testing to be available to schools in the fall, and with COVID-19 testing now more accessible in traditional healthcare settings, six State-run testing sites for school and child care communities will wind down operations at the end of July, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing.

Last month, the State released a plan to support full in-person learning for the fall. School-based testing is a crucial component of that plan. Local Education Agencies (LEAs) and schools will have opt-in choices for how to design and resource their testing plans. Options will include symptomatic testing, outbreak testing, and asymptomatic testing. RIDOH and the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) will support LEAs and schools as administrators develop their COVID-19 testing programs.

In September 2020, the State opened a network of testing sites exclusively for school and child care communities to support the return to in-person learning and child care. While six of these sites are closing, five school and child care testing sites will remain open. Rhode Island has 14 additional fixed testing locations, and Rhode Islanders can also get tested in retail pharmacies, respiratory clinics, the offices of primary care providers, and at mobile and pop-up testing opportunities. To be responsive to potential increases in the demand for testing, Rhode Island will maintain significantly more testing capacity than is currently being utilized.

Saturday, July 31st, will be the last day for COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

- Bristol Stop & Shop Parking Lot: 605 Metacom Ave.; Bristol, RI 02809 - Cranston Stop & Shop Parking Lot: 275 Warwick Ave.; Cranston, RI 02905 - Lincoln YMCA Parking Lot: 32 Breakneck Hill Rd.; Lincoln, RI 02865 - Providence Stop & Shop Parking Lot: 850 Manton Ave.; Providence, RI 02909 - Smithfield Fidelity Investment Headquarters Parking Lot: 100 Salem St.; Smithfield, RI 02917 - Westerly Walmart Parking Lot: 258 Post Rd.; Westerly, RI 02891.

For more information about COVID-19 testing in Rhode Island, visit covid.ri.gov/testing.

You just read:

Six School and Child Care COVID-19 Testing Sites to Close

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.