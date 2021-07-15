FAZE CLAN AND FAZE RUG LAUNCH NEW PODCAST “ALL GROWN UP”
EINPresswire.com/ -- FIRST EPISODE FEATURING HOST FAZE RUG AND CO-HOST SIMPLISTIC AIRS THIS SUNDAY AT 9:00PM PT
FaZe Clan and FaZe Rug are excited to serve up another new content series with the launch of the world-renowned gaming organization's first podcast “All Grown Up.” The first episode will be available Sunday, July 18th at 9:00pm PT on “All Grown Up’s” official YouTube channel, in addition to Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you access podcasts. Watch the trailer released earlier this week HERE. To celebrate the launch of the new series, fans can purchase limited-edition merchandise including a crewneck, hoodie, t-shirt, shorts, bucket hat and more on Sunday, July 18 at fazerug.com and fazeclan.com.
“All Grown Up” is hosted by FaZe Rug, FaZe Clan’s most-watched content creator with over 35 million combined followers, who is continuously breaking barriers and elevating gaming to the mainstream. With roots in gameplay content, FaZe Rug flipped the camera on himself years ago to create lifestyle content and has since become a massive YouTube star. After making the leap from YouTube to the big screen last fall, Rug is taking on yet another new adventure in content creation with his first-ever podcast.
Throughout the series, FaZe Rug and his co-host Simplistic, Rug’s long-time best friend and videographer, will share personal and vulnerable stories by opening up to the audience about topics ranging from mental health, the ups and downs of content creation and real-life experiences from both themselves and their guests. In the first episode airing this Sunday, FaZe Rug and Simplistic dive into Rug’s recent break-up, his move from San Diego to LA and being away from his family for the first time, prioritizing his mental health, dealing with clout chasers, and the details behind his biggest career move yet: launching the “All Grown Up” podcast.
“I’m stoked for my fans to get an up close and personal, uncensored look into my life,” says FaZe Rug. “‘All Grown Up’ is a creative dream come true for me. I’ve always loved challenging myself with new content experiences and I’m excited for my fans to join me on the biggest new adventure of my career.”
“‘All Grown Up’ is the first of many original podcasts FaZe Clan is currently producing,” says FaZe Clan EVP of Content Bill McCullough. “We are gearing up to unveil a massive new slate of original content and moving into the podcast business is a natural progression and expansion of the content we are creating for our fans.”
“Not only is FaZe Rug a modern day rock star who is built for this format, but his audience is perfectly primed for this podcast,” says FaZe Clan Creative Director and “All Grown Up” Executive Producer Muj Fricke. “Rug has an immeasurable connection to his who have grown up with him, and they’re bound to identify with the more mature subject matter he’s delving into with this next chapter and appreciate the vulnerability that comes with it. Rug is displaying a versatility that is shaping the future standard for content creators, we’re watching history.”
“All Grown Up” is not the first time FaZe Clan and FaZe Rug have ventured into new content spaces. Last October, FaZe Clan and FaZe Rug became leaders in narrowing the gap between YouTube, gaming and traditional Hollywood with the release of the feature-length film “Crimson.” The spooky thriller, which was centered around FaZe Rug quickly finding out his new multi-million dollar dream home didn’t guarantee dream neighbors, successfully blended digital reality with world-class scripted storytelling.
FaZe Rug joined FaZe Clan in 2012 and is the organization’s most followed and viewed content creator with over 19M subscribers on his YouTube channel alone. Originally uploading Call of Duty highlight videos, he is now one of the most prolific vloggers and creators of the digital age. More recently, he made history with FaZe Clan by gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside LeBron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Kyler “FaZe K1” Murray, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Swagg and FaZe Nickmercs.
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
