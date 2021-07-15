Shakti Sales Corporation Set to Tackle, Sick-Industries Demolition Work, Ferrous Scrap and Industrial Waste Challenges
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shakti sales corporation is an organization responsibly focusing on the waste management issues in India. Founded in the year 1990, by Mr. K N RamChandra Naidu, the organization has been engaging in solid waste recycling management for these many years. But what makes this organization stands out is the will to evolves itself with constant innovation and advancing the management system as per the requirement of the moment.
Today with rapid urbanization, India is facing a huge challenge of waste management. According to a study urban India generates 62 million tonnes of waste (MSW) per annum, which is expanding exponentially and is supposed to be reaching nearly 165 million tonnes in 2030. Thousands of industrial units either small scale or large scale most of them despite the pollution control measures, dumps their generated waste on nearby land or discharged into water bodies without the required treatment which in turn become a large source of environmental pollution and health hazard. Over the last few decades, a lot of serious and permanent damage has been done to the environment by this phenomenon. With the golden words “When you refuse to reuse, it’s the earth you abuse”. The organisation believes in sustainable development which is only do-able if your waste is managed efficiently.
Shakti sales corporation is capable of managing all recyclable/non-recyclable waste with integrated solid waste management system approach. The services that are provided by this organization includes disposing all types of industrial waste, all the ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, plastic and plastic waste, solid waste, electrical and electronic scrap, cable scrap (Aluminium and copper), waste oil, sick industries demolition work and disposal of all types of machinery scrap. All recyclable wastes are also treated with a schematic approach. The integrated facility SSC provides is followed in simple steps. The industrial waste is compiled by organising necessary man power which is then transported under GPS enabled trucks to segregation facility. The recyclable junk is further processed it into a useful product. The non-recyclable waste is sent for safe and compiled co- processing to the co-processor.
A wide range of recyclable and non-recyclable wastes are gathered from different ventures and handled by the approach. The sort of waste collected from various enterprises: Metallic (MS, GI, SS, Copper, Aluminum, etc.) and Non-Metallic (Plastic, PVC, Cables, Rubber, glass etc.), The GPS enabled trucks is the one thing that truly did wonders as it helped in productivity of waste collection, which further enables to plan the course before the waste reaches out to the treatment plant.
The Shakti Sales Corporation deals with industrial waste in two manners that is by reusing it or discarding it properly. Reusing is the top priority but if the opportunity shows up to dispose it, the organization does it in such a manner that is the most ecologically capable manners conceivable. Proper waste management will hold the waste back from stacking up at your offices and give your garbage removal measure consistency. Besides that, reliable garbage removal, business and modern waste management services save you the money you will reuse more products as opposed to sending the entirety of your loss to a landfill. To sum up, waste management recycling and proper removal practices will make your organization all the more naturally dependable which benefits the community at large.
Also, the prime focus of SSC is satisfaction of the consumers, the organization truly believes in providing highest standard of customer service. Shakti Sales Corporation is truly grateful to the management partners Dempo, Lupin, Andrew, Deccan, Encube, Colgate-Palmolive, Unichem Laboratories LTD., IFB. An inefficient municipal solid waste management system is responsible to create serious negative environmental impacts like infectious diseases, land and water pollution, obstruction of drains and loss of biodiversity. With a pure intention of saving the mother earth from these threats this organisation works for managing waste in an efficient manner with a schematic approach and highest standard of customer service.
