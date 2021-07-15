The Biden Administration's failed immigration policies have put those at the border in danger and their property at risk.
In this episode of Texas Borderlands, we hear from the ranchers and law enforcement as they talk about illegal immigration in Texas and the impact it has on their communities.
Read the transcript here.
