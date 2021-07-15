U.S. 422 Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages Next Week for Construction on Two Improvement Projects in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions for various construction activities under two separate improvement projects in Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 5:00 AM to 2:00 PM, alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures will be in place on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Evergreen Road and the ramps to the Sanatoga and Limerick interchanges in Limerick Township, for rumble strip and pavement marker installation; and

Thursday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages will be in place on eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges in Lower Pottsgrove Township, for bridge beam installation. The beam installation had previously been scheduled for Wednesday night, July 21.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The rumble strip and pavement marker installation are part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships.

The bridge beam installation is part of a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over U.S. 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

