Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Mummasburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Mummasburg Road (Route 3017) in Adams County is scheduled to begin next week.

The bridge spans Mud Run between Crooked Creek Road and Belmont Road in Franklin Township.

This project consists of the replacement of the structure, minor approach work, and guide rail updates.

The contractor will implement separate vehicle and bike detours on Monday, July 19. The vehicle detour will use Lincoln Avenue, Route 34, Route 234, and Gettysburg Street. The bike detour will use Belmont Road and Goldenville Road. No trucks will be allowed on the bike detour.The detours will be in place for approximately 65 days.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $855,989 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 8, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018