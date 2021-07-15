Cosmetic Dermatology Clinic Launches Online Retail Store

/EIN News/ -- Santa Rosa Beach, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Medical Spa has announced the addition of a new online store to its website. The skincare clinic has added the store to provide their clients the choice to shop for medical-grade skincare products from the comfort of their home, with items shipping directly to them.

April Marchand, Director of Spa Operations at Aqua Medical Spa discussed the online store by saying, “This has been several months in the making and we are proud to finally show off the store to all of our clients. The store carries the best of what we have to offer. You can enjoy the same high-quality product catalog that we offer at our clinics, from the comfort of your own home. You can browse our best-selling products, currently applicable special offers, and handpicked staff favorites. You will not have to worry about missing out on your favorite products just because you couldn’t make it to one of our locations. It really is a brand-new direction for the company, and we invite you to be a part of this new paradigm.”

The AquaMedicalSpa.com online store allows customers to shop for products or treatments by brand, skin type, condition, or treatment. This fine-grained control over search makes finding a product or treatment that one is looking for extremely easy. Customers can even purchase E-Gift Cards to give away to family members or friends on special occasions.

The online store carries products from reputed skincare brands such as Blue Lizard, CeraVe, EltaMD, Nutrafol, Obagi, Revision Skincare, RevitaLash, SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica, and TiZO. Apart from its own brand of Aqua Medical Spa treatments, the store also carries treatments by companies such as Bellus Medical, BOTOX Cosmetic, CoolSculpting, DiamondGlow, Dysport, EMSCULPT, Juvederm, Lashes, MiraDry, Obagi, Restylane, Sculptra Aesthetic, Silhouette Instalift, SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica, SkinPen, The Perfect Peel, Ultherapy, and Venus Concept.

Categorized by skin type or condition, the store carries products for acneic skin, aging skin, combination skin, dry skin, hyperpigmented/sun-damaged skin, normal skin, oily skin, rosacea-prone skin, sensitive skin and body treatments. The store also makes available products in other categories such as acne treatments, brightening, cleansers, eye treatments, moisturizers, prescription only, retinoids & exfoliants, scarring & post-procedure, skin rejuvenation & antioxidants, sun protection, and toners.

The store makes it easy to request an appointment for treatments such as acne treatments, body contouring, BBL, consultations, eye treatments, facial sculpting, facials, fat reduction, fillers, fractional laser skin resurfacing, injectables, IPL, lash enhancement, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, micro-needling, neurotoxins, PDO threading, peels, skin resurfacing treatments, skin tightening & toning, tattoo removal, tinting services, ultrasound treatments, waxing, and whole-body treatments.

Transactions on the online store are secured by Comodo Secure and Card Connect guaranteeing that the purchases are in safe hands. The store provides a nifty wish list feature for creating lists of products that are on one’s soon-to-buy list. The store also has a compare product feature that allows customers to compare products from competing brands side by side, to make the best choice for themselves. Products can be filtered by category, brand, price, manufacturer, and skin type.

The store launched last month and has already proven to be hugely popular among both patients and nonpatients. The online store also has a rewards program that allow customers to trade points for store credit. Customers receive 1 point for signing up and 5% rewards back on online purchases, which equates to 1 point for every $20 spent on the store.

Customers can visit their Facebook page for more information about the store, memberships, and rewards programs.

