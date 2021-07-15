Innovative Insurance Franchiser We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania
We Insure feels like the perfect fit for our family-based business.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Center in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.
— Jeff Arms
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. We Insure Center is a family-oriented enterprise, operated by owners Jeff and Tammie Arms, and daughter Amber, Agent in Charge. The agency’s team has many years of experience in a variety of related industries, including real estate sales and investment as well as property inspection.
“We love helping fit people with their needs,” says Tammie Arms. “Our goal is to try to keep things that might otherwise seem complex and difficult as simple and easy as possible. We want to be that one place where our clients can handle all their insurance needs.”
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “We Insure attracts franchise owners from diverse backgrounds and industries. We provide full support in operation, technology and marketing, which allows our franchise partners to focus on developing relationships with their customers and building their business.”
For those reasons and more, Jeff Arms says, “We Insure feels like the perfect fit for our family-based business.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
Founded in 2010, We insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 185 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
2340 Miller Rd.
Chester Springs, PA 19425
Amber Arms, Agent In Charge
We Insure Center
+1 484-207-6640
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter