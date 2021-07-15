East Providence man sentenced to serve 16 years in state prison for 1st degree child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that an East Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 16 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to molesting a female victim under the age of 14 between 2017 and 2019.

Matthew Golding (age 35) pleaded nolo contendere to one count of first-degree child molestation.

At a hearing on July 1, before Superior Court Justice Maureen B. Keough, the court sentenced Golding to 30 years at the ACI with 16 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. Golding was ordered by the court to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, and is subject to community supervision. The court also issued a no contact order between Golding and his victim.

"Children deserve to grow up in a safe, healthy environment where trusted adults guide and foster their development," said Attorney General Neronha. "Instead, the defendant here sexually assaulted a young child and caused tremendous harm. He deserves of every minute of the lengthy prison sentence imposed by the court. I am grateful to the victim for coming forward and for her strength and resiliency throughout this process."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between 2017 and 2019, Golding molested a female victim under the age of 14, who was known to him, at a residence in East Providence.

Special Assistant Attorney General Jessica Villella of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Corporal Michael Spremulli of the East Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

