Woonsocket man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Woonsocket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve five years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to drug trafficking and firearm charges stemming from an investigation by the Woonsocket Police Department into fentanyl distribution in the city in 2020.

Javier Celado (age 32) pleaded nolo contendere to one count each of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, on eight separate occasions; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl; possession of one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl; conspiracy to possess one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl; and possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, fentanyl.

At a hearing on June 15, before Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause, the court sentenced Celado to 10 years at the ACI with five years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. The court also sentenced Celado to a consecutive two-year suspended sentence with two years of probation for the firearm offense.

"Drug traffickers moving significant amounts of fentanyl and armed with guns, as tools of their trade, are a threat to the safety of Rhode Islanders," said Attorney General Neronha. "Too often that dangerous combination has caused tragic outcomes in in our communities, which is why perpetrators like the defendant here are a top target of law enforcement investigatory efforts. I am grateful for the strong work of the Woonsocket Police Department during the investigation of this case."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on July 7, 2020, following a months-long investigation into fentanyl distribution, members of the Woonsocket Police Department executed search warrants of two residences and a vehicle, seizing significant amounts of fentanyl, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

That day, investigators searched a residence on Roberta Avenue and seized 285.1 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Investigators also searched a home on Morin Heights and seized additional drug paraphernalia.

During a search of Celado's vehicle, investigators seized 318.6 grams of fentanyl and a Sig Sauer P226 handgun.

In total, investigators seized over 600 grams of fentanyl.

Special Assistant Attorney General Alison Bittl of the Office of the Attorney General and Detectives Thomas Beargeon and Kevin L'Heureux of the Woonsocket Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

###