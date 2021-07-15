Tamils for Biden: Sri Lanka is in crisis; it would be better to let the Tamils have their own independent country
Importantly, Sri Lanka can live in peace. if Sri Lanka recognizes the Tamil Eelam, foreign countries like China and India will no longer exploit Sri Lanka.
It is time for all sides to mutually agree to let the Tamils lead their own country. It is not only the right political move but the wisest course of action economically.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We the Tamils for Biden are urging Sri Lanka to consider our good advice.
Sri Lanka is going through many hard times.
The situation is now similar to Indonesia in 1998. The riots there were triggered by economic problems, including food shortages and mass unemployment. It eventually led to the resignation of President Suharto and paved the way for East Timor’s independence from Indonesia.
Sri Lanka should let the Tamils form their own country. It will relieve Sri Lanka from its economic stress and allow Sri Lanka to manage its own economic affairs much more effectively.
It is necessary for Sinhalese politicians to think about Tamil independence in the context of the Sri Lankan economic crisis.
“The condition of the economy is in dire straits, there is no doubt about it,” admitted the head of the local economic research group, the Institute of Development.
Sri Lanka needs to make foreign debt payments totaling $3.7 billion this year, having paid $1.3 billion so far. That’s in addition to local debt, according to the central bank. Its currency has been gradually weakening against other major currencies, making such repayments more costly in local terms. Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sri Lanka to its CCC category, indicating a real possibility of default. It says the country’s foreign debt obligation will balloon to $29 billion over the next five years. And it is facing the possible loss of preferential trade status for its garment exports to Europe, due to criticism over an anti- terrorism law that critics say violates human rights.
