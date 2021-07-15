Biden-Harris Administration Launches “Summer Sprint to Coverage” Campaign for Final 30 Days of Special Enrollment Period

CMS spearheading paid media, outreach, and engagement campaign to increase enrollment prior to August 15 deadline

Today, on the heels of health coverage sign ups surpassing two million, the Biden-Harris Administration is launching the "Summer Sprint to Coverage" campaign as part of robust efforts to get more Americans to sign up for health coverage in the final 30 days of the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) on HealthCare.gov. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will spearhead the "Summer Sprint to Coverage" campaign, mobilizing an all-hands effort including integrated paid media placements, increased community outreach, and more to encourage Americans who need coverage to sign up at HealthCare.gov by August 15 for zero-cost or low-cost, quality health insurance.

As a part the campaign, CMS is launching a series of testimonial advertisements that feature stories of individuals who have found real savings on HealthCare.gov. The testimonials feature:

Dorothy from Charlotte, NC, a hair stylist who found a zero-dollar premium with financial assistance;

Darrell & Erica from Duluth, GA, a recently married couple hoping to have a family; and

Jeremy from Houston, TX, a hard-working café owner who pays less than $10 per month for coverage with financial assistance.

These will run during prime-time television programming and digital platforms, with increased outreach directed to underserved and minority populations. CMS will also run the bilingual campaign to promote the SEP during the Olympics and other high-profile sporting events.

"Across the country, there's a clear demand and need for coverage – and thanks to President Biden and the American Rescue Plan, it's more affordable than ever on HealthCare.gov," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Health care is a right, not a privilege, and this renewed effort to reach as many Americans as possible in the next 30 days is critical to delivering health care and saving lives. Please tell your friends and family: if you lack health insurance, now is the time to go to HealthCare.gov, find a plan that works, and save money."

During the campaign, CMS will release traditional advertisements, digital media resources, and educational materials directed towards populations with high uninsured rates, such as African Americans and young Latinos. In addition to advertising the SEP in multiple mediums, CMS is increasing community and partner outreach with Navigators, licensed agents and trusted messengers. Additionally, CMS has created a 30-day toolkit for partners to amplify the message of coverage options available during the SEP and the importance of signing up before the August 15 deadline.

"Now is the time for Americans to act. The peace of mind that comes with having health coverage for you and your family is priceless. With costs at an all-time low, this is an excellent opportunity for Americans to select a quality health care plan that works best for them.," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "This is an excellent opportunity to visit HealthCare.gov, update your information, or apply and enroll in a plan. The deadline on August 15, so check out HealthCare.gov today."

This is just part of the Administration's commitment to make health care more affordable and accessible. The Biden-Harris Administration is also working to lower prescription drug costs, add dental, vision, and hearing benefits to Medicare, close the Medicaid coverage gap, and extend the American Rescue Plan's lower premiums.

The 2021 SEP offers new and existing consumers an opportunity to update or create a new application and newly enroll or change their current plan selection. During the next 30 days, consumers can apply on HealthCare.gov and select a new plan and take advantage of reduced premiums, increased savings, and quality, affordable health coverage. Since February 15, more than 2 million consumers have signed up for coverage on HealthCare.gov which includes an additional 600,000 enrolling in coverage through the 15 state-based Marketplaces during the SEP. Since the implementation of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) on April 1, 1.2 million new and returning consumers have newly found coverage for $10 or less per month after advance payments of premium tax credits.

Current Marketplace enrollees can review their application anytime, make any needed changes to their current information, submit their application, and reselect their current plan, to ensure they maximize their savings for the rest of 2021 Marketplace coverage. For those who are or have been unemployed, visiting the Marketplace is more important than ever. As of July 1, consumers who received or who are approved to receive unemployment compensation for any week in 2021, may be able to find even lower cost plans and save extra money on out-of-pocket expenses through HealthCare.gov.

For many current enrollees who haven't updated their application and enrollment with the new savings by early August, the Marketplace should automatically apply newly available savings to their enrollment to ensure as many consumers as possible receive the ARP enhanced benefits during the coverage year. This update will become effective on September 1, 2021. However, the information used for that automatic update will be based on information previously submitted by the consumer.

Consumers can also call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 200 languages. TTY users should call 1-855-889-4325. Consumers can also find a local assister or agent/broker in their area: https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

For more information about the American Rescue Plan and the Health Insurance Marketplace®, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/american-rescue-plan-and-marketplace.

