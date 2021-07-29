ISPMB Calls Attention to Federal Government’s Reportedly Failed Efforts to Protect Wild Horses on Public Lands

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros (ISPMB) is calling attention this year to the United States Government’s alleged failure to properly protect wild horses on public lands. This may ultimately lead to the elimination of wild horses on these lands, according to the ISPMB in this second part of a three-part series focusing on the well-protected Heber horse herd.

According to the ISPMB, most advocates of wild horses believe the United States Forest Services and the Bureau of Land Management’s claims that wild horses need to be controlled because they are overpopulating. In fact, the Bureau of Land Management asserted to the United States Congress that the number of wild horses and burros in America grows at a rate of 20% each year and will reach more than a million by 2030, but this is a huge lie, according to the ISPMB.

The reality is, the Bureau of Land Management actually never wanted to manage wild horses and thus is pushing for the administration of birth control to wild horses on public lands, according to the ISPMB. However, the population of Arizona’s Heber herd—the only horse herd remaining undisturbed on public lands—has remained stable over the years, as its growth rate is only about 3%. Specifically, back in 2006, the population was estimated at between 300 and 400 animals, and 14 years later, in 2020, the population was 450 animals, according to the ISPMB.

The ISPMB said this herd’s existence is proof that horses can be effectively preserved on public lands without the need for birth control measures.

The ISPMB had managed four wild herds for 17 years, and a major part of its management model emphasizes the harmful effects of birth control drugs on wild horses. Instead, the ISPMB is pushing for the federal government and for the public at large to recognize the importance of enabling wild horses to maintain their natural behaviors so that they can not only survive but also thrive for years to come.