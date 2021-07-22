ISPMB Seeks Public’s Health with Pushing for Government Study on Heber Horse Herd in Arizona

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros (ISPMB) is seeking the public’s help with encouraging the federal government to adopt a new wild horse management model for public lands based on the management strategy used for the well-protected Heber horse herd in Arizona. The first step in adopting such a model is studying what has helped the Heber herd—the last remaining undisturbed horse herd on public lands—to thrive for years, according to the ISPMB in this final part of a three-part series focusing on the Heber horse herd.

According to the ISPMB, the United States Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service are proponents of using birth control on wild horses on public lands to curb what they claim is an overpopulation issue. However, with a growth rate of only 3%, the Heber herd’s population has remained stable for years without receiving birth control. This indicates that giving wild equids birth control is not necessary, according to the ISPMB.

In light of the above, the ISPMB is asking the public to call United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and the United States House Committee on Natural Resources to request that the Heber horse herd be made a study herd for the next five to seven years. By studying the herd, the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service can discover a better way to manage horses on public lands and thus reclaim the public’s trust, according to the ISPMB.

Members of the public should also ask Vilsack and the natural resources committee to involve the ISPMB in determining which habitat specialists, behaviorists, ecologists, and scientists should take part in the Heber herd study, according to the ISPMB. Vilsack can be reached at (202) 720-3631, and the natural resources committee can be reached at (202) 225-6065.