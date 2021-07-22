Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,196 in the last 365 days.

ISPMB Seeks Public’s Health with Pushing for Government Study on Heber Horse Herd in Arizona

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros (ISPMB) is seeking the public’s help with encouraging the federal government to adopt a new wild horse management model for public lands based on the management strategy used for the well-protected Heber horse herd in Arizona. The first step in adopting such a model is studying what has helped the Heber herd—the last remaining undisturbed horse herd on public lands—to thrive for years, according to the ISPMB in this final part of a three-part series focusing on the Heber horse herd.

According to the ISPMB, the United States Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service are proponents of using birth control on wild horses on public lands to curb what they claim is an overpopulation issue. However, with a growth rate of only 3%, the Heber herd’s population has remained stable for years without receiving birth control. This indicates that giving wild equids birth control is not necessary, according to the ISPMB.

In light of the above, the ISPMB is asking the public to call United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and the United States House Committee on Natural Resources to request that the Heber horse herd be made a study herd for the next five to seven years. By studying the herd, the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service can discover a better way to manage horses on public lands and thus reclaim the public’s trust, according to the ISPMB.

Members of the public should also ask Vilsack and the natural resources committee to involve the ISPMB in determining which habitat specialists, behaviorists, ecologists, and scientists should take part in the Heber herd study, according to the ISPMB. Vilsack can be reached at (202) 720-3631, and the natural resources committee can be reached at (202) 225-6065.

Gary Hagins
Digital Marketing
email us here

You just read:

ISPMB Seeks Public’s Health with Pushing for Government Study on Heber Horse Herd in Arizona

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.