Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee to Meet Friday

The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee (JJAC) will meet in person on Friday, July 16. Created as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act within S.L. 2017-57, the JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly.

WHERE: 3018 Hammond Business Place Building 1, Conference Room 144 A/B Raleigh

WHEN: Friday, July 16, 2021; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AGENDA: 10 a.m. – Greeting & Review of Minutes; Approval of April 23, 2021 Full Committee Minutes: Honorable Garry Frank & Mr. Bill D. Davis, Co-Chairs 10:05 a.m. – Swearing-In of Members: NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Philip Berger, Jr. 10:15 a.m. – Experience with the Juvenile Justice System: Michael O’Key, introduced by Duane Cogdell, Juvenile Education Services 11:10 a.m. – Juvenile Justice Implementation Update: Data, Programming. William L. Lassiter, Deputy Secretary for Juvenile Justice & Cindy Porterfield, Juvenile Community Programs Director 11:50 a.m. – Legislative Update: Justin Davis, DPS Legislative Affairs 12-12:30 p.m. – Lunch 12:30 p.m. – Minimum Age Update: J.H. Corpening, II, Chief District Court Judge for District 5 1 p.m. – New Business 1:05 p.m. – Public Comment 1:10 p.m. – Next Steps & Chairs’ Direction: Honorable Garry Frank & Mr. Bill D. Davis, Co-Chairs.

TO STREAM ONLINE/FOR MORE INFORMATION: The meeting will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/gWC6QPcQt-I and public comment is available at https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/juvenile-justice/key-initiatives/raise-age-nc/juvenile-jurisdiction-advisory-8.

