Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,890 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee to Meet Friday

The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee (JJAC) will meet in person on Friday, July 16. Created as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act within S.L. 2017-57, the JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly.  

WHERE: 3018 Hammond Business Place                   Building 1, Conference Room 144 A/B                   Raleigh

WHEN: Friday, July 16, 2021; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AGENDA: 10 a.m. – Greeting & Review of Minutes; Approval of April 23, 2021 Full Committee Minutes: Honorable Garry Frank & Mr. Bill D. Davis, Co-Chairs 10:05 a.m. – Swearing-In of Members: NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Philip Berger, Jr. 10:15 a.m. – Experience with the Juvenile Justice System: Michael O’Key, introduced by Duane Cogdell, Juvenile Education Services 11:10 a.m. – Juvenile Justice Implementation Update: Data, Programming. William L. Lassiter, Deputy Secretary for Juvenile Justice & Cindy Porterfield, Juvenile Community Programs Director 11:50 a.m. – Legislative Update: Justin Davis, DPS Legislative Affairs 12-12:30 p.m. – Lunch 12:30 p.m. – Minimum Age Update: J.H. Corpening, II, Chief District Court Judge for District 5 1 p.m. – New Business 1:05 p.m. – Public Comment 1:10 p.m. – Next Steps & Chairs’ Direction: Honorable Garry Frank & Mr. Bill D. Davis, Co-Chairs.

TO STREAM ONLINE/FOR MORE INFORMATION: The meeting will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/gWC6QPcQt-I and public comment is available at https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/juvenile-justice/key-initiatives/raise-age-nc/juvenile-jurisdiction-advisory-8

                               ###  

You just read:

Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee to Meet Friday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.