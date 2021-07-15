2021-07-15 08:35:25.143 $50,000 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold in St. Louis

2021-07-15 08:35:25.143

A QuikTrip in St. Louis sold the sole jackpot winning ticket for the Missouri Lottery’s July 6 Show Me Cash drawing. Douglas Mansker purchased the ticket at 702 Lemay Ferry Road, matching all five numbers drawn to win the $50,000 jackpot prize.

The winning numbers that night were 1, 4, 13, 27 and 36.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $70,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.