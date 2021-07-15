MDOT reopens one lane on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy following tanker crash and fire

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - The right lane on northbound I-75 has reopened at Big Beaver Road in Troy. - The right lane on southbound I-75 reopened on Tuesday, July 13. - The July 12 tanker crash and fire resulted in significant damage to the freeway pavement and media barrier wall.

July 14, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the right lane of northbound I-75 has reopened at Big Beaver Road in the city of Troy. All lanes of the freeway have been closed due to a tanker crash that occurred Monday, July 12.

The reopening of the right lane will allow traffic to move on the freeway while crews rebuild the damaged center and left lanes, along with the concrete median wall that separates both directions of traffic. To minimize expected delays, crews will keep the entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester roads to northbound I-75 closed during repairs.

Once the repairs to the left and center lanes are complete, crews will then begin rebuilding the right lanes in each direction.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.