MDOT shifting I-69 traffic to northbound lanes in Eaton County beginning the week of July 19

aron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Eaton

HIGHWAYS: I-69

CLOSEST CITIES: Charlotte Olivet

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2021

OVERALL I-69 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: November 2023

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin shifting I-69 traffic from north of Ainger Highway to Island Highway onto the northbound I-69 lanes on Monday morning. Work will then commence to rebuild southbound I-69. This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Once southbound traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, there will be one lane open in each direction. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This traffic configuration will increase safety for workers and motorists through this work zone. These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.